Chad Levon Inman
The funeral service for Chad Levon Inman, 55, will be held March 11 at 2 p.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 SC-90, Conway, with the Rev. Scott Altman and the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Interment will follow in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Inman passed away unexpectedly in Thailand on Feb. 18.
Born in Conway Nov. 6, 1967, he was the son of Larry Lindsay and Patsy Stalvey Inman.
Chad’s birthday was unique to the family. His grandfathers were the same age, both being born on Nov. 6, 1909. His grandfather George often teased Patsy that she needed to have Chad on their birthday since her due date was close. When he was told she was on the way to the hospital, he thought it was a joke! Needless to say, many birthday cakes and special memories were shared on those days.
During Chad’s younger years, he loved to surf, water ski and fish. He also enjoyed camping with his brother and Conway High School friends and riding his dirt bike. During the summers, he worked cropping tobacco on his great-uncle’s farm and he worked in produce.
After a long days work, he would take a "bath" in the Waccamaw River behind his house to wash off the tobacco gum and tomato stains. As a devoted Clemson Tigers football fan, he always called his sister when they were playing to make sure she was watching. Many times when the family saw him and in many of his pictures, he was found wearing a Clemson shirt.
Chad attended Conway High School where he played football (#86), was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Key Club, and the Surfing Club, and served as vice president of his freshman and sophomore classes.
Chad was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church before his parents moved to Wilmington, N.C., in 1985. After finishing his last required high school course during the summer of 1985, he went back to Conway and lived with his Grandmother Pauline while attending Coastal Carolina University. Before he could graduate, he began working construction jobs that eventually led to his career as an engineer in the energy Industry. This career path allowed him to travel to many domestic and international locations. He worked in eight different countries and especially enjoyed working in many on the continent of Asia. The family has many pictures that he took while he was away so they could feel like they were with him. Even though his work took him away from home for long periods of time, he called and emailed often and made sure he was home for important events. When he did return home, he always brought souvenirs and foreign currency for his nephew and niece.
Chad followed in the true “middle” child spirit…a little rebellious, independent, easy-going, mobile and social. He never met a stranger and made many friends worldwide. Being a charmer and ladies man probably allowed Chad to get away with more than he should have in school, and probably life in general. No one seemed to be able to resist him!
Chad loved his Grandmomma Pauline’s banana pudding, but his request was to make it without bananas. He said they got too mushy. However, he would choose a southern home cooked meal any day over a dessert. While traveling, if he could find the ingredients, he would make southern and local dishes like chicken bog that the foreigners he worked with enjoyed and often asked him to make again.
Chad’s unexpected death leaves a huge void in his family’s lives. He will be deeply missed by the many family and friends who loved and cared for him at home and throughout the globe.
Chad was predeceased by his grandparents, George W. and Pauline Collins Inman and Henry Odell and Cecil Chestnut Stalvey.
Surviving are his son, Alex Daniel Inman Sandoval along with Alex’s mother, Paola Sandoval and her sons Brandon and Brayan Sandoval and Brandon's daughter, Victoria, all of Costa Rica; his parents, Larry and Patsy Inman of Conway; his brother Larry Lindsey Inman Jr. and wife Catherine of Conway; his sister, Tina Inman Flaherty and husband Mark of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew, Brett Flaherty of Raleigh, N.C.; and nieces Alyssa Flaherty of Raleigh, N.C., Heidi Molano and husband Ian McKenzie of Richmond, Va., and Elora Molano of Charleston, along with many special aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held March 12 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Brett Flaherty, Jasper Stalvey, Paul Adams, Zander Carland, Paul Partin and Ricky Newlands. Honorary Pallbearers will be Woody McDowell and Heith Adams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 4619 SC-90, Conway, attn.. Les Todd. Donations help to maintain the cemetery grounds.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
