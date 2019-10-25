MYRTLE BEACH—Chad Andrew Richardson, 40, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 17.
Born Feb. 13, 1979, in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of Jean Cribb Richardson and the late Billy Andrew Richardson.
Mr. Richardson was owner and operator of Richardson Construction and Maintenance.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by paternal grandfather Billy Richardson and maternal grandfather Eddie W. Cribb.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by wife Lynna Hardee Richardson; son Logan Hardee (Madison); , Leo Hardee; paternal grandmother Ernestine Richardson and maternal grandparents Robert and Emily Brady.
Funeral services were held Oct. 21at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, in memory of his best friend, Rusty.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
