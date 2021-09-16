Celia Alice Boggs Todd
A funeral service for Celia Alice Boggs Todd, 53, was held Sept.15 at Fountain of Life Ministries. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Todd passed away peacefully from this life Sept. 9 at 5:52 p.m.
She was supported with her loving family by her side during this time.
Born Oct. 23, 1967 in Catawba County, N.C., she was a daughter of Betty Jo and Basil Boggs. She had been a resident of Horry County since 1985.
Celia was a wife to Ricky Todd; a mother to Valerie Rachels (Chris), Billy Todd and Kelly Todd; and a grandmother to Marleigh and Israel.
Celia is also survived by her parents and six siblings, Rhonda Gibson, Denise Biles, Cynthia Drum, Billy Boggs, Teresa McClellan and George Boggs.
Celia was a licensed nurse and a licensed cosmetologist, but devoted her life to her children and family. She sacrificed herself for her children and grandchildren without complaint. She never wanted to be the center of attention, but was humble and had a servant’s heart.
She helped the outcast and the hurting, and enjoyed praying for and encouraging anyone when given the opportunity. She was always selfless and forgiving. Celia truly lived her life as a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved the Lord and that love radiated thru her even unto her passing. Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also as he gave her praises.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
