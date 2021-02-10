Joseph Oscar Taylor Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH-A Celebration of Life Service for Joseph Oscar Taylor Jr., 81, will be held Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in Greene's Funeral Home Chapel in Rock Hill, located at 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Mr. Taylor passed away Feb. 9 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Myrtle Beach.
Born May 21, 1939, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Calvin A. Parker and Helen J. Rodgers Parker.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia A. Haithcock of Rock Hill.
Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran who retired from AT&T after twenty-eight years of service. He was an avid golfer and a private aviation pilot.
He attended Kentwood Heights Baptist Church in Quinton, Va., where he was part of the construction committee and served as a deacon.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 61 year, Carolyn Sue Taylor; children, Charles "Chuck" Taylor (Kelly) and Kimberly Taylor Alexander (Robert); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
