Cecil “Cowboy” Hensley
Cecil “Cowboy” Hensley, 83, rode into the sunset March 25 in Myrtle Beach.
He was surrounded in his final hours by his loving wife, Sheila Hensley; loyal brother, Bobby Hensley; brother-in-law, David Davis; sister-in-law, Pat Davis; and dutiful son, Shane, who was with him until his last breath.
Born July 15, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of Elizabeth Ann Bryant Hensley and Montero Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Hubert Hensley and Tex Dearl Hensley; his beloved Uncle Cooper and wonderful aunts Janet and Lois and uncle Walter “Dink” Bryant; aunts, Agnes and Gladys and nephew William “Billy” Schnug.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Shane and his wife Michelle and their two sons, Caden and Ronan; uncle, James Bryant and his children Ted, Paul and Cathy; cousin, Wallace “Wally” Bryant; “baby” brother, Bobby; his sister, Maxine Bell, her husband Bob and their daughters, Beth, Becky and Angela; Maxine’s daughter, Carol Ann; Tex’s children, Victor and Terry; and other beloved relatives through blood and marriage.
Cecil joined the U.S. Navy at the young age of 16, lying about his age and eating bananas and potatoes until he passed the weight requirement to get in.
He served aboard the USS Tolovana and traveled the South Pacific, exploring exotic ports of call, investigating the battlefields of World War II and taking part in the 1958 defense of Formosa (Taiwan) where he and others were personally awarded medals by Chiang Kai-shek.
The Navy gave “Cec” lifetime love of the ocean, which he continued to swim in well after his 80th birthday. He was never afraid to dive deep and come up with some critter, poisonous, toothed or otherwise, much to his family’s amazement.
After the Navy, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Signal Corp in Germany and France. Later, he worked as a firefighter in California, a lineman for the railroad, an electrician and many other varied jobs around the country.
Cecil joined the Masons in Virginia, becoming a member of the Knights Templar Commandery as well as a Shriner. He ran blood drives, helped burn victims and greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of his companions.
Cecil loved life, a good meal, cake, diving with his best friend Farris and history. He had a wild and wonderful sense of humor and was always the center of attention in any group of friends or family. He loved to play the guitar, sing and walk in the sunshine or on the beach.
Cecil chose to be cremated without services, but the family plans to hold a memorial in his honor in their longtime hometown of Clintwood this summer.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.language:JA;}div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;}
