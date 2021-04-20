James M. Nicholson
James Matthew “Matt” Nicholson, 60, of Galivants Ferry, formerly of Dilley, Texas, went to his eternal rest with the Lord on April 12.
He was at home with his loving partner, Kim Johnson, by his side.
Matt was born in Dilley on April 28, 1960, to Harvey and Ann Nicholson.
He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dilley High
School. As a teenager, he became interested in ham radio and had a complete ham station at home. His interest in radio expanded into a passion for all kinds of electronics and led to his life’s work as a computer programmer. He spent his entire 35-year career at Coastal Carolina College in Myrtle Beach.
Matt is survived by his devoted partner, Kim Johnson; daughters, Hannah (Hayden) Maxey and Susannah Nicholson; daughters by love, Courtney Johnson and Caroline Johnson; siblings, Lillian Ammann, Patricia (Al) Wood, Mary Jones, Frank Nicholson and Nancy Nicholson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Matt will be greatly missed by his many loved ones and friends.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
