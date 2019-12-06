MYRTLE BEACH—Cathy Ann Gaster Woods passed away Nov. 28 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after battling a chronic illness.
Cathy was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Durham, North Carolina, to the late Stacey Clarence Gaster and Bertha Margaret Hilliard Gaster.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by sisters Mildred Weisner, Pearlie Cates, Betty Eubanks, Dorothy Faircloth and Carolyn Skipper, as well as brother David Gaster.
Cathy was educated in Durham Public Schools and was of the Baptist faith. She resided in Durham until she married Richard Woods, who was a member of the United States Air Force. His career took them to the Air Force Base in Myrtle Beach where they made their long-term home.
Cathy retired as a head waitress, while working at Lilabelle’s Low Country Eatery in Surfside Beach.
She also had worked at the Sandwich Castle.
She loved her work because she loved the customers she served. She took special interest in the local “regulars” and became dear friends to many.
Cathy will be remembered as a woman of great faith, a remarkable mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (affectionately called “Ganny,”) as well as a devoted wife, loving sister and a loyal friend to all. She had a gentle spirit of kindness and unselfishness, always putting others first.
She also had a love for her pets Sophie, Stella, Charlie and Caesar.
Cathy is survived by husband Richard J. Woods; son Michael Wayne Dixon (Stephanie); sisters Linda Boone (Doug) and Denise Suggs (Rickey); brothers-in-law Peter Woods (Bonnie), John Woods and Ronald Skipper; sister-in-law Frances Woods Vurnakes (Jimmy) as well as grandchildren Michael Dixon, Kaitlyn Dixon and Addison Dixon. She has one great-grandchild, Dylan Dixon. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
A funeral service was held Dec. 3 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.