MYRTLE BEACH—Catherine W. Bonner 91, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born Sept.16, 1928, in Frackville, Pennsylvania,
She was the loving wife of Maurice; mother to John V. Bonner Sr. (Cindy) of Myrtle Beach and Lisa A. Bonner of New York, New York; devoted grandmother of Catherine, John Jr., Joseph and Jaden and great-grandmother to her precious Claire and Matthew.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Maurice and six brothers and sisters.
She began her career with the Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company. After marriage, she became a devoted full-time mom who cheered the loudest of all the moms at Jack’s Little League games and Lisa’s softball and basketball games.
She became the best loved crossing guard in the history of Warminster Township.
Her love of music and singing made her a very popular and delightful draw at many of Myrtle Beach’s Karaoke venues—even well into her late eighties.
Her genuine, thoughtful, thought provoking and frequent ‘Letters to the Editors’ of the Sun News over the last three decades featured her opinions on God, family and country. Each generally elicited numerous letters and comments of support and, on occasions, the odd one of disagreement which, of course, “was wrong.”
In retirement, she and her beloved ‘Maury’ moved to Garden City and became very active in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church Parish and laterally at St Andrews Catholic Church.
“God, family and country” were the three words to which she devoted her life. In them she had a life well lived.
A memorial Mass was held Jan. 30 at Saint Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joe Bongard, president and rector of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. officiating.
Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a date to be determined.
Memorials may be made to Saint Andrew Catholic School Capital Fund, 3701 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
