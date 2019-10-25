MYRTLE BEACH—Catherine Sophia Van Der Woude, 83, died Oct. 16 at home.
Born July 29, 1936, she was a daughter of the late William Joseph and Sophia Catherine (Koziol) Noga.
She is survived by daughters Janie Minton, Karen Van Der Woude Privette and Nancy Van Der Woude Clark; son Jim Van Der Woude and wife Paige; sister Michaeline Popolow and husband Dr. Michael Popolow; grandchildren H.R. Privette and wife Cheryl, Randy Privette and wife Shannon, Katie Allen, Jessica Minton, Ashley Clark, Lauren Van Der Woude and fiancée Jake Kusz, Austin Van Der Woude, and Nicholas Van Der Woude and great-grandchildren John Henry Privette, Chase Privette, Hailey Roberts, Drake Allen and Seth Allen.
She was preceded in death by grandson Kristopher Privette and sisters Irene Temple and Virginia Noga. Catherine celebrated her Polish heritage and fully embraced the Italian heritage of husband Gus.
She raised her four children in a home full of love, humor and kindness.
She was known for pouring her whole soul into her children and grandchildren. She was also extremely close and shared a very special relationship with her sisters, Michaeline and Irene.
Catherine’s long career included working for the F.B.I., being a kindergarten teacher, a music teacher, professional pianist and working in the customer service department at Belk’s. Catherine’s legacy will live on in the way she taught her children and grandchildren to be loving, kind, forgiving, respectful and to always recycle.
She loved to vacation with her family in Siesta Key and Disney and was an avid card player and fan of Fox News. Catherine’s memory will always live on through her many friends and family whose lives she always made a little brighter with her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and her beautiful quick smile.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Oct. 19 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
