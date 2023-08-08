Catherine Smith Hendrix
Funeral services for Catherine Smith Hendrix, 65, were held Aug. 7 in Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Washington St., Winnsboro.
Catherine passed away Aug. 2. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was a daughter of Hugh McIntyre Smith (Mickey) of Mount Pleasant and Mary Elizabeth Dixon Smith of Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her husband of twenty years, William Brooks Hendrix Jr.; one daughter, Deanna Katherine Hancock; one son, Mac Smith and his wife Sally of Conway; two daughters, Suzie Smith of Mount Pleasant and Donna Wilkins and her husband Phillip of Winnsboro.
Catherine graduated from the College of Charleston in 1981. Later, she graduated from the American School of Paralegal Studies at Winthrop University and worked as a paralegal for ten years prior to attending law school.
She graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School in 2000. She practiced with the firms of Koon & Cook and Lester & Hendrix before forming her own private practice.
She was a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a member of the National Association of Professional Women. Mrs. Hendrix was recognized by her peers as one of the 2011 Family Law Legal Elite in Richland County. She was a 2005 graduate of the American Bar Association National Family Law Trial Institute in Houston, Texas. Mrs. Hendrix was a former Family Law Section Chair for the South Carolina Association for Justice as well the Association’s Convention vice chairman. She served on the Board of the Solo and Small Firm Section Council of the South Carolina Bar for four years. Mrs. Hendrix was a certified family court mediator for the State of South Carolina and served as a guardian ad litem in the family courts of Lexington, Richland, Horry and Fairfield counties.
Mrs. Hendrix was active in the profession, routinely participating in continuing education seminars across the state speaking to both attorneys and paralegals. She was a member of the South Carolina Bar Association, the South Carolina Association for Justice, and the Richland, Fairfield, Lexington and Horry County bar associations.
In 2011, Mrs. Hendrix authored a chapter on the practice of family law for a publication by the South Carolina Bar entitled, “The Briefcase Lawyer” and served as editor of the South Carolina Bar publication, “The Master Agreement.” She was also quite proud to serve on the board of the Mental Illness Recovery Incorporation of South Carolina.
For several years, Catherine was a very active member of the Pinetree Players in Winnsboro. She played Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire and M’Lyn in Steel Magnolias and was in numerous other productions. Catherine had been a member of Sion Presbyterian Church, serving it as an adult Sunday school teacher, a deacon and an elder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the SC Association for Justice, 1901 Gadsden St. #A, Columbia, SC 29201 or SC Legal Services, 2109 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201 or a charity of your choice.
Catherine lived her life according to this verse: “Surely I tell you, whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” – Matthew 25:40
