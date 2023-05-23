Catherine Margaret Browder
A memorial service for Catherine Margaret Browder, 63, will be held May 28 at 3 p.m. in Saint Paul’s Anglican Church with the Rev. Jason Collins as the celebrant.
Cathi passed away suddenly in Houston, Texas, with her mother and sisters present.
Cathi was born in Columbia. She graduated from Conway High School as well as Limestone University and the University of South Carolina. She was employed with the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs where she was a strong advocate for people on the Autism Spectrum
She was predeceased by her father, Donald “Mert” Browder.
Survivors include her mother, Jacqueline Browder; siblings, Jeanne Browder, Donnie (Jody) Browder and Lisa Browder Bennett; nephews, whom she considered as her own, Matthew Bennett, Jake (Patty) Bennett, Benjamin (Courtney) Browder and Daniel (Erica) Browder; great-nephew, Alex Norris; great-niece, Harper Browder; a sister of the heart, Beth (Curtis) Gaskins; her Goddaughter, Chelsea (Brett) Bendt and their sons, Beau and Perry.
She will be missed by many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, 710 Main St., Conway, SC 29526.
