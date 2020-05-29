GARDEN CITY—Catherine L. Mason, 87, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Palmettos of Garden City.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine and Alfred Bourke and sibling of Geraldine Sanderson and Alfred Bourke.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe Mason (Buddy); daughter Kathy Mason-St. Blanchard; grandson Ozzie St. Blanchard, his wife Kelly and great-grandchildren Dominick and Delanie.
A graduate of Fort Hamilton High School class of 1951, Cathy moved to the Myrtle Beach area to start their family and owned and operated Mason Tire & Auto. She enjoyed bowling and had strong roots to St. Michael Catholic Church. and was a member of Adoration for years.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
