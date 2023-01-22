Catherine Eleanor Morrison
Funeral services for Catherine E Morrison, 80, will be held Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church. Interment will be in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Morrison of Loris passed away early on Jan. 18 at her residence surrounded by her devoted children and other family members.
She was survived by two daughters, Michelle Austin of Conway and Catherine Lancour of Loris; a granddaughter, Danielle Phifer (Bradley) of Gresham, whom she raised; two other granddaughters and three grandsons. Her favorite title was granny to her 18 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her best friend, Jackie Peake of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Morrison was predeceased by her parents; a son, Joseph Morrison; and a granddaughter, Candace Lancour.
She moved to Horry County in 1989. She worked as a baker with Bi-Lo until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending church at Juniper Bay Baptist Church.
Her family will welcome friends Monday from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Florence and Juniper Bay Baptist Church for everything they’ve done for their loved ones and family.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
