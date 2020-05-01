MYRTLE BEACH—Catherine “Cathy” Funderburk, 91, passed away April 17 at Brightwater.
She was born Jan. 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Vernon and Anna Pinner.
Throughout her life, Cathy held a strong faith and deep love for her family and friends. She was an exceptionally genuine person with a quick smile and great sense of humor. Cathy had a true compassion for others and took great pleasure in helping someone in need.
She was a longtime member of Ocean View Baptist Church and was honored to be named their first female deacon. Cathy, along with her beloved husband “Dutch,” established the on-going Funderburk Scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University for students planning on becoming preachers.
Cathy was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Linwood John “Dutch” Funderburk; son Johnny Funderburk and daughter Vicki LeMay. She was also predeceased by brother Vernon Pinner and sister Claire Pinner.
Survivors include sister Sandra Williams; son Stephen Funderburk (Christine); grandchildren BeCa Fisk (David), John Funderburk (Meggie), Reece LeMay (Amanda), Sallie Funderburk and Trevor Funderburk; great-grandchildren Cate and Ginny Fisk, Clara and Wesley LeMay, and Lucy Funderburk; nieces and nephew, Melanie Bratcher, Mary Anna Lewis, Jamie Williams Curry and Kent Williams and son-in-law Rickie LeMay.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, www.komen.org, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
For safety’s sake, no service is planned and there will be a private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway.
