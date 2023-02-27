Catherine C. Gunter
Funeral services for Catherine C. Gunter, 90, will be held March 1 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Glenn Stanley and the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mrs. Gunter passed away Feb. 21.
Born Dec. 21, 1932 in Lumberton, N.C., she was a daughter of the late William Roland and Janie Lewis Carlyle. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. She also worked with Vacation Bible School and the G.A.’s. Mrs. Gunter was a member of the Bible Study Fellowship.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Gunter. Surviving are two sons, Ricky Gunter (Monica) and Tommy Gunter (Heather) of Conway; one daughter, Mary G. Marlowe (Buddy) of Myrtle Beach; six grandchildren, Cole Gunter (Amanda), Chad Gunter (De’Andra), Chase Gunter (Spring), Adrian Gunter, Katie Gunter and Ryan Marlowe; six great-grandchildren, Royal Gunter, Katelynn McCord, Knox Gunter, Shiloh Gunter, Ezra Gunter and Chloe Gunter.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at the church.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Agape Hospice and Anderson Oaks for their loving care of Mrs. Catherine.
Memorials may be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4868 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.