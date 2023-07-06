Cassandra Renee Blackstock
Cassandra Renee “Sandy” Blackstock, 40, of Marion, passed away June 23.
Born Aug. 22, 1982, she was a daughter of Patty Willis Blackstock and the late Paul Elwood Blackstock Jr. in Fayetteville, NC.
Sandy was a beautiful soul, a loving sister/daughter, and a wonderful mother who always had a story to tell and was full of boisterous laughter.
She was a strong-spirited woman, who beat the odds since the day she was born. She was our 40-year miracle and will be sincerely missed.
She is survived by her son, Lacy Alexander ‘Xander’ Blackstock of Marion; a stepdaughter, Sandy Powers (Donnie) of Marion; a stepson, James Marlow Jr. of Marion; two sisters, Amantha Blackstock and April Phipps (Troy) of Green Sea; maternal grandmother, Ellen Allison of Fayetteville, NC; two uncles, Michael Willis and David Blackstock of Fayetteville, NC; two aunts, Linda Prevatte (Buddy) and Brenda Culbreth of Fayetteville, NC; three nieces, Rebecca Blackstock, Brittany Sarvis and Kira Seraphine; two nephews, Jaxon Scott and Abel Phipps of Green Sea; five great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many extended family members and longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, James Marlow Sr. of Marion; paternal grandparents, Paul Sr. and Odessa Blackstock of Fayetteville, NC; and maternal grandfather, Lacy Willis of Fayetteville, NC.
There was a drop-in memorial at their home in Tabor City, NC, July 8.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for legal fees associated with obtaining custody of the son Sandy leaves behind.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
