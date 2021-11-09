Cassandra “Lynn” Malone Gerrald

Cassandra “Lynn” Malone Gerrald, 53, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 8.

Mrs. Gerrald was born Sept. 10, 1968, a daughter of Thomas and Betty Watson Malone. She will be remembered as a loving wife and sister-in-law, and will be missed by everyone.

Mrs. Gerrald loved animals especially her cats, Porschea and Deisel.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gerrald is survived by her husband, Buck Gerrald; one sister, Carren Anast; one niece, Alicia Miller; and her best friend, Tracie Grice.

No services are planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or a word of encouragement at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.

Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.