Cassandra “Lynn” Malone Gerrald
Cassandra “Lynn” Malone Gerrald, 53, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 8.
Mrs. Gerrald was born Sept. 10, 1968, a daughter of Thomas and Betty Watson Malone. She will be remembered as a loving wife and sister-in-law, and will be missed by everyone.
Mrs. Gerrald loved animals especially her cats, Porschea and Deisel.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gerrald is survived by her husband, Buck Gerrald; one sister, Carren Anast; one niece, Alicia Miller; and her best friend, Tracie Grice.
No services are planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or a word of encouragement at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
