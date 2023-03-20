Travis Martin
LORIS-Funeral services for Cary Travis Martin, 69, will be held March 22 at 11 a.m. in the Loris First Assembly of God with Bishop Terry McZeke, Pastor Tommy Shelley and Pastor Kenneth Davis officiating. Committal services will follow in Collins-Fowler Cemetery in Loris.
Mr. Martin passed away March 18 in Conway Medical Center following a courageous battle.
Born Feb. 16, 1954 in Loris, he was the son of the late Henry Leon Martin and the late Eunice Pearl Edwards Martin.
Mr. Martin obtained his master’s degree in education and taught at Marion Intermediate School and Green Sea Elementary School until his retirement.
In his personal life he was a poet, a writer and a musician. Mr. Martin was also an avid runner, competing in many marathons, he enjoyed cycling and studied martial arts, obtaining a double black belt in his discipline.
He served his Lord and Savior as a youth leader, pastor and missionary, making four trips to build schools in Haiti and Mexico. Locally, he founded Cows for Christ Farms in Loris and donated all proceeds to the Jewish Voice Ministry. Mr. Martin dearly loved his church family at Advancing The Kingdom Church in Conway.
Loving Travis was easy, and he will be most remembered as a wonderful husband, father, papa, brother and friend to all who were blessed to have known him. His family may rejoice now knowing he will no longer live in pain or sickness, and that in the near future they will reunite with him in heaven.
Survivors include his loving wife and “Pal”, Lynda Fowler Martin; two sons, Gregory Martin (Morina) and Jason Martin (Tracy) of Loris; bonus daughter, Davie Lynn Woodward (Vince) of Loris; three grandchildren, Logan Martin, Keegan Woodward and Kaleigh Woodward; and sister, Dawn Lyles (Harry) of Conway.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was predeceased by his brother, Roger Dale Martin.
The family will receive friends March 21, 6 p.m.-8p.m. at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cows for Christ Farms, 1859 Hwy. 915, Loris, SC 295659 or venmo@LyndaMartin-cowsforchristfarm. Please sign Mr. Martin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
