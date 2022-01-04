Cary Brian Clark
Cary Brian Clark, 64, passed away Jan. 2.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Vernon Ware and Aneta Durell Taylor Clark. He was a member of the Friday Night Poker Club at Lakeside Crossing. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Becton Dickinson in Maryland.
Surviving are his wife, Cara Bustard Clark of Conway; one son, Jesse Thomas Clark of Conway; one daughter, Jenny Lee Clark King (Evan Matthew King) of Charlotte, N.C.; four brothers, Russell Clark of Virginia Beach, Va., Steven Clark of Berkley Springs, W.Va., David Clark of Woodstock, Md., and Harry Simmont of Conway.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
