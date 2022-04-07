Carson Triplett
LORIS-Funeral services for Carson Triplett, 85, will be held April 9 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Rodney Hord officiating. Committal services will be held in Buck Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Triplett passed away April 6 at his home in Loris.
Born June 7, 1936 in Lackey, Ky., he was the son of the late Frank Triplett and the late Eva Wicker Triplett. Mr. Triplett worked as a pipe fitter supervisor with Newport News Shipyard until his retirement.
He was a former member of Peninsula Missionary Baptist Church and currently attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, John Triplett and his significant other Martina Wharton of Gallatin, Tenn.; daughter, Cynthia T. Woolridge and her husband Bill of Ashland, Va.; stepdaughter, Brenda Crabb and her husband Greg of Hampton, Va.; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Triplett was predeceased by his wife, Freddie Triplett; two stepsons, Greg Carter and Jeff Carter; six brothers, Kelley Triplett, Jimmy Triplett, Kendall Triplett, Elva Triplett, Okie Triplett and Harrison Triplett; and three sisters, Orkie Norris, Minnie Davis and Victoria Gasper.
Visitation will be held April 9 at 1 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Please sign Mr. Triplett’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
