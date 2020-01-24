MYRTLE BEACH—Carroll Stanley Boatwright, 83, passed away Jan. 16.
Born Feb. 23, 1936, in Marion County, he was the son of the late Percy Leholms and Virginia Bass Boatwright.
Mr. Boatwright was a member and former deacon of Jamestown Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. He retired as master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. During that time, he served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Mr. Boatwright later retired from Horry Georgetown Technical College as an instructor of heating and air conditioning as well as solar energy.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Geneva Cribb Boatwright; daughter-in-law Janet Jensen Boatwright; son-in-law H. Franklin Burroughs, and brother David Boatwright.
Surviving Mr. Boatwright are son Jeffrey W. Boatwright of Conway; daughter Carol B. Burroughs of Conway; grandson Andrew F. Burroughs; great-granddaughter Theresa Porter; sisters Linda Johnson (Ronnie) of Johnsonville, Vikki Cox (C.W.), and Deana Staton (Herb), all of Brittons Neck, and caregiver Kimberly Pollock.
Funeral services were held Jan. 19 at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Revs. Robbin King and Jamey Collins officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at Old Neck Cemetery in Brittons Neck.
Memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2501 9th Avenue, Conway, SC 29527.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Compass Rehab Center and Patriot Hospice for their loving care.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
