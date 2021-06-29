Carroll M. Chapman Jr.
LITTLE RIVER-Carroll M. Chapman Jr., 73, passed away peacefully at the Embrace Hospice Home on June 5.
He was the son of Carroll Miller Chapman Sr. and Beverly (Carney) Chapman of Augusta, Maine. Carroll, affectionately known as “Buddy,” grew up in Augusta, Maine, and Arlington, Mass., where he excelled at academics and athletics. He attended Arlington Catholic High School and Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Conn. He also attended Villanova University where he received a football scholarship.
Carroll settled in Westborough, Mass., with his former wife Catherine (McDermid) Chapman and their son, Michael Chapman. Carroll was previously married to Janice Chapman with whom he shared a son, Carroll M. Chapman III.
He is also survived by his sister, Marlene (Chapman) Dickinson and her husband Brad Dickinson, and their son Bradley of Annisquam, Mass.
Carroll worked as a manufacturer’s representative for a commercial food service equipment company. He was an avid sports fan and loved the New England Patriots.
Buddy treasured time spent with family and friends. Carroll had a keen sense of humor and would light up any social occasion. Some of his favorite memories were his family gatherings in Annisquam, where there was sure to be an all-day croquet tournament and several rounds of dominos after dinner.
Carroll lived his final years in South Carolina near his son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Christal; and his grandchildren, Caleb and Colbie Chapman.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services are private and will be held at a later time.
Condolences may be sent to:
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, LLC
4947 U.S. 17 South Bypass
Myrtle Beach 29577.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
