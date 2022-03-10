Carroll Alfie Norris
LORIS-Funeral services for Carroll Alfie Norris, 76, were held March 10 in Lawndale Baptist Church with Pastor Lloyd Phipps officiating. Committal services followed in Twin City Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mr. Norris passed away March 6 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Born on July 2, 1945 in Nichols, he was the son of the late Alfie Isaac Norris and the late Earldean Wright Norris.
Mr. Norris worked for the S.C. Department of Transportation for thirty-four years as a surveyor and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rhonda Gayle Mixon Norris; son, Carroll Keith Norris and his wife Teresa of Loris; daughter, Debbie Norris Baker and her husband Chris of Georgetown; seven grandchildren, Andy Elliott and his wife Sandra, Jonathan Elliott and his wife Amanda, Carroll Keith Norris Jr., Kyle Norris, C.J. Baker, Caroline Baker and William Baker; four great-grandchildren, Brock Elliott, Jaida Elliott, Savanna Elliott and Brooklyn Elliott; two brothers, Terry Norris and his wife Cathy and Darrell Norris of Loris; and four sisters, Barbara Hardee, Lynda Todd and her husband Ray and Karen Huggins of Loris, and Patricia Grainger and her husband Wendell of Mullins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris was predeceased by his brother, the Rev. Doyce Elwood Norris; sister-in-law, Janice Norris; and brother-in-law, Windell Hardee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign Mr. Norris’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
