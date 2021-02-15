Carrie Cox Staples
Funeral services for Carrie Cox Staples, 90, will be held Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kelly Snelgrove and Johnny T. Staples Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Aynor Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends and family at the First Baptist Church of Aynor following entombment.
Mrs. Staples passed away Feb. 14, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 26, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John David and Davis Roberts Cox. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Staples was predeceased by one so,: O’Neal Jackson Staples Jr.; one brother, William David Cox; and one sister, Mary Elizabeth Cox.
She was a member of the first Aynor High School Girls Basketball team that won a Lower State Championship. Mrs. Staples was a member of the Aynor United Methodist Church. She loved people, dancing and traveling.
Mrs. Staples was the owner and operator of Village Haven Restaurant and Carrie’s Café prior to retirement. She loved being outdoors and farming.
Mrs. Staples is survived by two sons, Ben S. Staples and Johnny Staples (Karen); seven grandchildren, Benjamin O’Neal Staples (Jennifer), Brian Elliott Staples (Brittany), Johnny T. Staples Jr. (Natasha), Amanda K. Brown (Jason), Pamela J. Davis (Clete), Jennifer Staples Richardson (Keith), Jessica Staples Yourko (Danny); 14 great-grandchildren; and six sisters, Ila Mae Floyd, Anna Sams Summerlin, Cora Ruetilla Ford, Captila Catherine Parker, Lydia Pearl Anderson and Barbara Jean Leavell.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Carrie’s memory to Aynor United Methodist Church, PO Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511. Please remember to wear your mask and practice all social distancing guidelines.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.