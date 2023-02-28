Carrie Altman Johnson
LORIS-Funeral services for Carrie Altman Johnson, 67, will be held March 1 at 2 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Lewis, the Rev. Ross Altman and the Rev. Lonnie Johnson officiating. Committal services will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson passed away Feb. 26.
Born March 8, 1955 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Sam Altman Jr. and the late Ruby Tyler Altman.
Carrie attended Bethany Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook, who was known for her famous pecan pies, and who truly adored her grandchildren. She always enjoyed bantering with her husband and will be genuinely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-nine years, Ronnie Dale Johnson; son, Ronald Kelvin Johnson; two grandchildren, Madilyn Grace Johnson and Mollie Paige Johnson; two brothers, the Rev. Ross Altman (Sheila) and Johnny Altman (Barbara); nephew, Ricky Altman (Rianna); niece, Kim Faircloth (Timmy); and her beloved puppy, Peanut.
Visitation will be held March 1 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Highway 45, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Johnson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
