CONWAY—Carolyn Woodward, 74, wife of the late Richard Austin Woodward Sr. died Feb. 19.
Mrs. Woodward was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Burr E. and Eva Mae Powers Giffen.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Conway Medical Center with 36 years of service.
She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved fishing and bowling.
Mrs. Woodward loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sister, Joyce "Snookie" Graham and brother Doug Giffen.
Surviving are sons Richard Austin "Ricky" Woodward II (Miki) and Christopher Scott Woodward; daughter Joan Marie Bell (Neal); grandchildren Anthony "Travis" Rabon (Donielle), Tiffany Austin Rabon, Matthew Lee Desjardins (Michelle) and Jennifer Kelly Woodward (Jody); great-grandchildren Carolyne Haithcock, Austin Haithcock, Camden King, Yanessa Torres, Joselyn Torres, Julian Desjardins and Grayson Lawson; brothers Burr Giffen (BJ) and Wayne Giffen; brother-in-law Roderick Dale Woodward; sister-in-law Maxine Woodward; many nieces, nephews and extended family and her beloved cat Flossie.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Conway Medical Center, Pruitt Health Care, and Pruitt Hospice nurses Laura and Lavonne.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Revs. Mack Hutson and Larry Bell. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
