Carolyn Sue Jordan
A funeral service for Carolyn Sue Jordan, 72, will be held April 25 at noon in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church with Bobby Fowler and the Rev. Darrin Hardwick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Jordan passed away April 22 in Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born July 29, 1949 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Bernice Herring Scott.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis Brown, Tommy Scott and David Scott.
Carolyn was a member of Oakey Swamp Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and shopping.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband, Lloyd Jordan; children, Kevin Jordan (Stacey) and Kelly Jordan; three grandchildren, Garrett Jordan, Evan Jordan and Kiley Jordan, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.