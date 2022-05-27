Carolyn P. Lagemann
Carolyn P. Lagemann, age 79, passed away on May 25, 2022.
She was born in Long Island City, Queens, NY on December 6, 1942. Mrs. Lagemann went to All Saints Catholic High School and worked for the State of Delaware Corporation Department as a section manager, retiring after 31 years. She had no greater pleasure than seeing her grandkids graduate college and enjoying her great grandkids when they came to visit. Mrs. Lagemann was a homemaker and enjoyed playing solitaire.
She was married on March 1, 1964 and lived in Dover, DE with her husband for 44 years before moving to Aynor, SC in 2010.
Mrs. Lagemann is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Putrimas, her father Anthony Putrimas, Sr., one son, Kevin Lagemann, and one brother Anthony Putrimas, Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, William Lagemann of Aynor; one son, Donald Lagemann of Loris; one daughter, Karen Waddingham of Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Brandon Waddingham, Madyson Waddingham, Lauren Nicole Lagemann, and Elizabeth Lagemann; two great grandchildren, Lucas Adam King and Luna Gray Shipmon of Dover, DE; her cousin, Jo Ann and husband, Deloy, of Charlottesville, VA; and nieces, Megen and Maureen, also of Charlottesville, VA.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
