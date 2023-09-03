Carolyn Marie Moore
A funeral service for Carolyn Marie Moore, 75, will be held Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Moore passed away in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Sept. 1.
Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Audrey Mae and John Thomas Moran Sr. She was a member of the woman’s auxiliary within the fire department and was also of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Mae Moore; and her husband, Gardiner King Moore.
Carolyn is survived by her brothers, John Thomas Moran Jr. and his wife Kathy and George Edward Moran and his wife Louise. She will also be missed by many dear friends and extended family members.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements for the family.
