Carolyn Faircloth Branton

LORIS-Funeral services for Carolyn Faircloth Branton, 78, will be held Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with committal services following in Antioch Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Reeves officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Branton passed away Oct. 17 at her daughter's home. Born on Dec. 25, 1942 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late William Purdy Faircloth and the late Jessie Mae Anderson Faircloth. Mrs. Branton worked as a farmer and loving homemaker, and attended Living Water Baptist Church. She was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who always put her family first and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Survivors include her daughter, Marie Spivey and her husband Wesley of Loris; granddaughter, Jessie Alana Lordo and her husband James of Clayton, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Michaela Marie Lordo; and numerous beloved pets.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Branton was predeceased by her husband, Lester Carlisle Branton.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Mr. Rodney Causey, 4733 Walter Todd Road, Clarendon, NC 28432.

