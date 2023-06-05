A celebration of the life of Carolyn Elizabeth Shell, 76, of Lexington, NC, and Myrtle Beach will be held June 26 at 11 a.m. in New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC, with the Rev. Rodney Burton and the Rev. Henry C. Thompson officiating.
Miss Shell passed away peacefully May 28 in Grand Strand Medical Center unexpectedly after emergency surgery Friday from gastrointestinal complications unrelated to breast cancer or dementia she had been dealing with for many years.
Born Sept. 21, 1946, in Thomasville, NC, she was the oldest child of the late Wesley Eugene Shell and Sarah Elizabeth Thomason Shell.
Carolyn has always been a very brave and determined girl from an early age when she was born with cerebral palsy that affected her left side with muscular weakness.
She still learned to walk and most of her life used no aids. She was a member of New Beginnings UMC in Thomasville, NC.
Carolyn graduated in 1965 from Thomasville Senior High School. When her mother passed away in 1981, at 56-years-old with breast cancer, she and her father moved to live with her younger sister, Margaret in Kernersville, NC.
Her working career was as a caregiver for 10 years for her father with dementia until he passed away in 1991. She then became a daily nanny for a special family with three children for seven years. Her final employment was as a concierge for Marriott International Hotel-Greensboro-High Point Airport for 15 years. Carolyn loved to Go! Go! Go!
This allowed Carolyn and Margaret (who worked for Piedmont/US Airways) to enjoy many adventures with wonderful "memory-making" trips throughout the USA and internationally. Her favorite "Happy Place" was Myrtle Beach where the two sisters enjoyed their second home with many friends.
In the early years, Carolyn did beautiful cross-stitch works of art. She enjoyed doing word-search books and iPad games. She loved to get "dolled up" and go out with friends to listen to Carolina Beach Music and watch the live beach bands doing "something special" as she would say.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her sister, Margaret Anne Shell Hill, "the apple of her eye" who could do no wrong in her eyes and lovingly called her "Cord"; her beloved nephew, Rodney Aaron Hill, (wife Misty) and their son Cody Aaron Hill of Clemmons, NC; special aunt Louise Shell Poole of High Point, NC; cousins, Kim Soban, Ed Mayhew, Doug Black, Darlene Black, Judy Howard, Trudy Starrett, Dianne Leonard, Treva Floyd and Frances Hethcox.
Carolyn was blessed with countless heart sisters: Debra Marshall, their special sister assisted them at doctor appointments and was with them for every radiation treatment; and Tina Dampier, their special sister was there by their sides in the Myrtle Beach hospitals.
The family expresses a special thank you and appreciation for their kind care and support along with Dr. Francis X. O'Brien; nurse Cina, Tiffany Statler and nurse Meghan of Palliative Care; Dr. Emily Douglas and staff of Wake Health, and the doctors and excellent staff of South/Grand Strand Medical Centers.
God worked a beautiful plan for her as she gained her angel wings.
Carolyn was a beautiful, very brave, kind, gentle soul and a fiercely devoted sister and friend.
She fought with courage, dignity and grace and will always be an inspiration to all who knew her on her life's journey.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family respectfully suggests memorials may be made to New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360, or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach served the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
