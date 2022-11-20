Carolyn Carmichael Hucks
Funeral services for Carolyn Carmichael Hucks, 87, will be held in Rehobeth Baptist Church Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnie Graham and Maxie Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hucks, widow of Archie Elder Hucks, passed away Nov. 20 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 22, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Dougald and Estelle Dudley Carmichael.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hucks was predeceased by her stepfather, James Wright Shelley Sr.; three daughters, Omelia Hucks, Tammy Jordan and Renee Johnson; one brother, Herbert Carmichael; one sister, Geraldine Bullock; and two brothers-in-law, Bobby Johnson and Jimmy Bullock.
Mrs. Hucks will be remembered as an Independent lady who loved working beside her husband farming. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
She was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Archie Hucks (Diana), Debra Barnhill (Mike) and Emily Johnson (Chad); two sons-in-law, Morris Jordan and Bruce Johnson; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Owens, Elder Hucks, Christy Peavy, Ramona Lehto, Mandy Hardwick, Reggie Johnson, Koty Roberts, Ben Jordan, Kacie Barnhill and Huxley Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, M.D. Carmichael (Margie); one sister, Arba Johnson; one sister-in-law: Saunder Carmichael; and numerous extended family.
Visitation for Mrs. Hucks will be held Nov. 22 beginning at 2 p.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Hucks family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.