Carolyn B. Herring
Funeral services for Carolyn Brown Herring, 77, will be held Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. in Free Welcome FWB Church with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Herring passed away Aug. 13 at MUSC.
Born in Conway Sept. 23, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Troy and Mazie King Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Leverne Herring.
Mrs. Herring is survived by her daughters, Kim Herring and Tonya Callahan (Richard); siblings, Manning Brown (Charlie) and Diane Carroll (Worley); a grandchild, Caden Callahan, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, is serving the family.
