Caroline Oliver Hester
MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for Caroline Oliver Hester, 83, will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. in Little River United Methodist Church with the Rev. Russell Freeman officiating. An inurnment will take place June 1 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hester passed away peacefully May 17 surrounded by her family.
Born March 22, 1939 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late George Alton Oliver Sr. and Helen Goldfinch Oliver. Mrs. Hester was a graduate of Columbia College. She was a faithful member of Little River United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She also sang in the choir at Myrtle Beach United Methodist Church and taught school in Horry County for many years.
Mrs. Hester was a great cook and was very talented with crafts. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, gardening and writing cards to her loved ones. Most of all she enjoyed talking about her granddaughter. Mrs. Hester was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Hester was predeceased by her husband, Luther Judson Hester; and a brother, Mike V. Oliver.
Surviving are one daughter, Kelly Caroline Hester of Myrtle Beach; one granddaughter, Caroline Denise Durham of Myrtle Beach, along with her father Jody Durham of Myrtle Beach; two brothers, George Alton Oliver Jr. of North Myrtle Beach and Pat A. Oliver of Greenville; a sister, Anna Beth Oliver Doig of Myrtle Beach; one nephew, George Alton Oliver III (Dawne) of Conway; and two nieces, Lu Ann McCants (Darren) of Johns Island and Jennifer Doig Silvestri (Joe) of Charleston.
The family will visit with friends following the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Little River United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 160, Little River, SC 29566 or Myrtle Beach First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1367, Myrtle Beach SC 29578.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
