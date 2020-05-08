SURFSIDE BEACH—Caroline B. Davis, 96, widow of B. Moseley Davis Jr., died April 26 at her home.
Born in Columbia, she was the only child of the late Alva and Blanche Bell.
Caroline was a graduate of Kershaw High School and the University of South Carolina.
She retired in 1988 after 21 years as an English teacher at Myrtle Beach High School.
She was also a member of the Episcopal Church of The Resurrection where she sang in the choir for many years.
Mrs. Davis is survived by sons B. Moseley Davis III (spouse, Linda Davis) of Georgetown and Al T. Davis of Surfside Beach, who was her devoted caregiver for many years; granddaughters Elizabeth Kostos of Dallas, Texas, and Emily Michel of Charlotte, North Carolina, and great-grandchildren Cameron Michel, Grant Kostos, Cole Kostos and Ainsley Michel.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery by the family.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements.
