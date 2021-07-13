Carol Ann Ruscello
Carol Ann Ruscello, 65, of Myrtle Beach passed away July 3.
Born on Dec. 2, 1955 in Washington, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Gail I. Scott-Tutay and Edward A. Tutay Sr of Margate, Fla.
Ms. Ruscello was a registered nurse, who was very dedicated to her profession. She worked as a director of telemetry at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She loved her job and was a compassionate leader and mentor to many nurses throughout the years.
Carol loved her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her dog, Lucky, and enjoyed going to the beach, shopping and decorating in her free time.
Surviving are her son, Louis Ruscello of Washington, Pa.; and four grandchildren, Kendra, Kaylee, Kristin and Mia Ruscello; and three great-grandchildren, Ariona, Annslee and Freya.
In addition, are two sisters and one brother, Patty Trunzo of Phoenix, Ariz., Doris Munchie of Washington, Pa., and Edward Tutay Jr. of Canonsburg, Pa.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes, a private family viewing was held and she was cremated at Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services. Donations in Carol’s memory can be sent to her favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and The Humane Society.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date for Myrtle Beach and Washington, Pa.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
