Carol M. Jones
LORIS-Funeral services for Carol M. Jones, 90, will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating.
Mrs. Jones passed away Feb. 10.
Born Feb. 3, 1933, in Tacoma, Wash., she was the daughter of the late George and Margie Swanson Gunderson. Mrs. Jones proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she met her husband. She was a very kind, generous and giving person, who truly cared about those around her.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband, John P. Jones; a son, Alan K. Jones; and a brother, Wayne Gunderson.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane Kahl and her husband George of Loris; and a granddaughter, Alana Kahl.
Memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, PO Box 874, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
