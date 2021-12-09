Carol Housand Todd
RED BLUFF-Graveside for Carol Housand Todd, 79, will be held Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in Grainger Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Graham officiating.
Mrs. Todd passed away Dec. 8 at her home in Longs.
Born on Nov. 12, 1942 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Claude Barden Housand and the late Amber Iris Long Housand. Mrs. Todd was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Todd of the home; two sons, Timmy Todd and his wife Debra of Loris and Barry Todd and his wife Seina of Longs; eight loving grandchildren, Sterlin Smith and his wife Courtney, Lindsey Hufham and her husband Joey, Ryan Todd, Lauren Edge and her husband Alston, Kayla Rabon and her husband Jacob, Colby Todd, Payton Cooke and her husband Austin and Marleigh Todd; two great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Smith and Cooper Smith; and two sisters, Brenda H. Norris of Surfside and Barbara H. McDowell and her husband Billy of Conway.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Todd was predeceased by her two brothers, Billy Housand and Ralph Housand; and sister, Dorris H. Pearson.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Grainger Cemetery and then again at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church following the graveside service. Please sign Mrs. Todd’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
