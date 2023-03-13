Carol Faye Dutton James
A Celebration of Life for Carol Faye Dutton James, 88, is planned for 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on April 29 in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Conway.
Carol passed away peacefully at home Feb. 28.
She was born to Joe and Opal Prince Dutton, and raised near Tabor City, N.C., where she cherished her loving family, including aunts, uncles and very special cousins. Carol was an independent young woman who moved out on her own before meeting the love of her life, Lloyd, at a church social.
They enjoyed their time traveling in the military with their three children. After military retirement, they moved to Conway and began decorating homes with their business, James Decorators. Carol had a special talent for home décor and fashion. She also enjoyed listening to music, especially when it was her children playing in bands.
Carol is survived by a son, Steve James (Kitten); a daughter, Robyn James Ruff (Mark); and a daughter-in-law, Dianne James; grandchildren, Brandy Wilcox (Matt), Dean James, Alyssa Musick (Michael) and Alex Ruff.
She will be fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Jacob Stiebel, Rebecca Stiebel, Adeline (Addie) Wilcox, Campbell Wilcox, Thompson Wilcox and Lincoln Wilcox, as well as her brother-in-law, Bill Holt; second daughter, Sallie Glover; and puppy, Kandi.
Carol is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved deeply.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd; son, Gary James; sisters Brenda Holt and Judy McCants; and brother-in-law, Winston McCants.
Carol will be remembered for her impeccable style, her fabulous red hair and how much she loved her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
