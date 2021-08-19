Carol L Edge
Funeral services for Carol L. Edge, 64, will be held Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Edge passed away Aug. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born July 26, 1957 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Vollie W. Edge Jr. and Mary Jane Wiggins Edge.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, David Earl Edge and William Boyd Edge.
Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working in the food bank. She loved to have family gatherings, reading her Bible, doing her genealogy, working on her word game puzzles and listening to her favorite Southern Gospel music.
Ms. Edge is survived by her sons David Luke Johnson and Daniel Johnson of Conway; two brothers, Buddy Edge (Joe Ann) and Sonny Edge (Julie) of Conway; two sisters, Anne Hyman (Kenneth) of Conway and Cathy Egly of Florida; grandchildren, Charlee Johnson and Maci Squires, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.