Carol Diane Anderson
LONGS-Funeral services for Carol Diane Anderson, 75, will be held Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ann Kovan. Services will include a tribute by the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Anderson, widow of Richard B. Anderson, passed away Dec. 3 at her home.
Born Dec. 6, 1946 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late James Herbert Watts and the late Jean Rosemary Roberson Watts.
Carol was a graduate of Conway High School Class of 1965 and she received her nursing degree from the University of South Carolina/Francis Marion College in 1971. Her nursing career spanned 35 years at Florence General Hospital and Bruce Hospital, which later became Carolinas Hospital System.
She was a member of Little River United Methodist Church and also attended Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Anderson was predeceased by her husband and parents; her stepbrother, Donald Waddington; and her brother-in-law, Randolph Lewis.
Survivors include her sons, Doug Anderson and his wife Dee Dee, and John Anderson and his wife Tiffany; her grandchildren, Anna Marie Bynarowicz and her husband Mike, Kayla Watts and Kristen Gilreath; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Bynarowicz, Cullen Bynarowicz, Abe Gilreath and Brinleigh Smith; her brother, James H. Watts Jr. and his wife Sharon; her sister, Barbara Watts Martin Lewis; and her nieces and nephews, Eddie Martin, Andy Martin, Justin Watts and Ashley Watts Byers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Dec. 9 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
