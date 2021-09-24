Carol Ann Cooper-Johnson
LORIS-Carol Ann Cooper-Johnson, 51, passed away Sept. 16 in McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris.
Born June 30, 1970 in Maringouin, La., she was the daughter of the late Robert Johnson and Charlotte Ann Johnson Helms.
Survivors include her wife Pamela “Pam” Cooper-Johnson of the home; her mother, Charlotte of Baxterville, Miss.; daughter, Alexandria Whalen of Loris; stepdaughter, Miranda Rybak and her husband John Jr. of Middleburg, Fla; stepson, Marshall Cooper and his fiancé Joi of Conway; and four grandchildren, Austin, Ryan, C.J., and Marlee.
In addition to her father Robert, Carol was predeceased by two brothers, Timmy Johnson and Tommy Johnson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please sign Carol’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
