Carol A. Latus-Caddell
Funeral services for Carol A. Latus-Caddell, 78, will be held June 6 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Dr. Billy Carroll officiating.
Burial will follow in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Latus-Caddell went to be with her Lord and Savior June 2 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Aug. 29, 1943 in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Olin Allen La Forge and Isabelle Watson Connell La Forge.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Dalton Ford.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed working in her yard, visiting New Orleans, going to the beach, sitting outside with her husband admiring nature and spending time with her family.
Carol served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed helping other veterans.
Carol had a heart of gold, and was a very generous person, always putting the needs of others before herself.
Mrs. Latus-Caddell is survived by her husband of sixteen years, William Dennis Caddell; one son, John Patrick Gumz; five daughters, Jennifer Pirner, Kerry Jones (Larry), Stephanie Beilstein (Robert), Kimberly Gibbs and Kelly Dowell (Chris BoBo); a brother, Allen La Forge; a sister, Victoria Marie Mitchell; ten grandchildren; three fur babies, Beau, Winston and Simba, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
