Carol Ann Finan
Carol A. Finan, 78, died at her home in Myrtle Beach June 18, surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born in West Groton, Mass., April 10, 1944, but lived in suburban Washington, DC, for more than 40 years before retiring to Myrtle Beach in 2010.
Carol was an accountant who worked briefly for Blue Cross-Blue Shield Insurance and Judd’s Printing Co. in Washington, DC. Then she worked for the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments (COG) until her retirement.
Carol was a terrific cook and regularly prepared meals that could pass as banquets.
She loved to go dancing and was a marvel on her feet. She learned to do the Shag soon after moving to South Carolina. A lifelong animal lover, Carol was preceded in death by her dogs, Casey and Puff, but survived by her granddogs, Bella and Wilson.
She was an avid bowler and played in leagues in Northern Virginia and on the Grand Strand. She also loved to vacation at beaches and visited places from Hawaii to Cape Cod, down the East Coast to Key West and several islands in the Caribbean, but she loved Myrtle Beach the best.
Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Nolan Kegley; daughter, Marianne Sampson of Davie, Fla.; granddaughter, Ashley M. Finan of Garden City; grandsons, Jono Finan of Miramar, Fla. and Quinn P. Sampson of Orlando, Fla.; her three sisters, Mary Bennett of West Groton, Mass., Patti Stedman of Leominster, Mass., and Kathy Williams of Leominster, Mass.; and her three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caitlyn (twins) and Hunter Finan of Miramar, Fla.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
