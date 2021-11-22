Carlton Singleton

Carlton Mark Singleton, 65, passed away Nov. 20 after battling cancer.

Born Jan. 23, 1956 in Georgetown, he was the son of AE (Gene) and Mary Frances Singleton.

He married his sweetheart, Maxine Hucks Singleton, and later they parted ways, remaining the best of friends and sharing their love with their son Chris.

Carlton was a very simple man and lived his life the same way, letting others live theirs without any judgment. Along with being a proud American, he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. For many years, Carlton worked as a painter and then worked at Conway Hospital.

Carlton is survived by his son, Chris Singleton and his wife Aimee; grandchildren, Emerson and Kate Singleton; brothers, Larry and Gary Singleton; sisters, Joyce Jones, Billie Jordan, Diane Singleton and Shirley and her husband Mack Cooper; plus bonus brothers and sister, Freddie (Linda) Sessions, James (Tammy) Sessions and Annette Sessions, along with many nephews and nieces; and his dog, Casey.

Carlton loved everyone in his own special way. He was blessed with Pam Roberts, a retired nurse and longtime family friend, who came running when called and helped care for him until he left this earth. Forever his family will be grateful.

Our family would like to thank all who prayed and expressed their love for us in their own special way during this difficult time. God Bless You All!

A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.