Carlos Ruiz Rosa
A memorial service for Carlos Ruiz Rosa, 80, will be held Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in Watsons Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Rosa passed away Oct. 9 at his residence. Born Dec. 9, 1940 in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Ramon Ruiz and Laura Hernandez Rosa.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carmen Ruiz.
Mr. Rosa enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Yankees baseball and going to church.
He is survived by his two sons, Charles (Betty) and Ronnie Ruiz (Janet); one sister, Maria Lopez; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, many friends and family who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
