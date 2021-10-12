Carl Wilson Causey

Funeral services for Carl Wilson Causey, 83, will be held Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mr. Causey passed away Oct. 12.

Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Missouria Grayson Hall Causey. He was a member and supporter of the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the City of Myrtle Beach.

Surviving are three sons, Charles Wilson Causey (Peggy) of Socastee, Woodrow Wilson Causey (Noreen Kapput) and Robert Wayne Causey of Conway; three daughters, Karl Ann Stark (Daniel J.) of Wausau, Wisc., Susie Talbot (Mickey Tyler) of Loris, and Joyce Riker of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Dacia Talbot, Lora Talbot, Lucas Tyler, Heather Jarvis, Tara Mozzella, Elizabeth Liberth, Ruth Riker, Dave Causey and Natalie Kupart; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ruth of Georgia.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.