Carl Glenn Colvard
A funeral service for Carl Glenn Colvard, 83, will be held April 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Max West officiating.
Mr. Colvard passed away April 24 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 12, 1939 in Boone, NC, he was a son of the late Rev. Earl Colvard and Onie Hayes Colvard.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by brothers, Edward Colvard, Henry Colvard, Junior Colvard, Bobby Colvard and Howard Colvard; sisters, Northa West and Mary Triplett; and granddaughter, Erin Love.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and playing golf. He also loved operating heavy equipment and playing the banjo.
Mr. Colvard is survived by his son, Louie Alan Colvard (Melissa); daughters, Glenda Jean Flores and Cynthia Diane Mincey; sister, Hazel Aldridge; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
