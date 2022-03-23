Carl Francis Johnson
Funeral services for Carl Francis Johnson, 80, will be held March 26 at 1 p.m. in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Skipper and the Rev. Jon Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Francis passed away March 23 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
He was predeceased by his aunt, Sara Johnson, who cared for him over the past forty years; his uncles, George and David Johnson; his aunt, Annie Bell Barr; and two cousins, Randall Johnson and Rita Hughes.
Mr. Francis was a member of Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church. He was employed with Shoney’s Restaurant for more than 30 years and was the Shoney’s Bear in parades for many years. He was a simple person whose only desire was to help others, and he enjoyed using his handmade talent creating rugs and chair weaving.
Mr. Francis is survived by his cousins, Mike Johnson (Linda) and Diane Anderson (John); and many distant cousins.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Memorials can be made to Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church, 4756 SC-319 Conway, SC 29526. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
