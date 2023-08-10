Carl Slagle
Carl Edward Slagle, 85, passed away Aug. 9 at Myrtle Beach Manor.
Born Jan. 24, 1938 in Carter County, Tenn., he was a son of the late Everette Profitt and Ruth Slagle.
Carl was a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Slagle is survived by his brother, Arnold Slagle, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
